A devilishly good brewing company is tapping into a new location.
Helltown Brewing, which opened its doors in 2012 in Mt. Pleasant and currently has two other locations, is opening a taproom in Houston this fall.
The taproom will be housed at 101 W. Pike St., formerly Myzack’s Hydraulics, at the end of October or the beginning of November, according to Heather Foster, taproom manager at Helltown’s Export and Mount Pleasant locations. Helltown also has a location in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
“We are really looking forward to coming to this area and hopefully having a positive impact, and giving people something fun and different to do,” said Foster.
Helltown will occupy the first floor, and will share the second floor with Dual Devil’s garage, which will operate an auto club and a showroom featuring custom and collectible cars.
“Who does not want to drink beer and look at cool cars?” said Foster.
Foster said work is well underway, and the bar, cold box and tap system are being installed. On tap will be 17 Helltown beers, along with Arsenal cider, and Pennsylvania spirits and wines.
Packaged Helltown beer will be available at the taproom, including all of the latest releases as they come out.
Indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting, will be available.
The taproom will include a kiosk that enables patrons to order food from Pike Inn, which will deliver the food, and food trucks will be on site on weekends, said Foster.
Helltown Brewing derived its name from Mt. Pleasant’s nickname.
The borough was referred to as “Helltown in its early days, when the fire and smoke from coke ovens caused the town to look like Hell at night.
The zip code, coincidentally, is 15666.
Houston Mayor James Stubenbort Jr. said he is excited about Helltown’s presence in the borough.
“Other than getting all the traffic for people going to the casino and the gas wells, people don’t know we exist,” he said, laughing. “It will be nice to have a nice place for people to come.”