State police are seeking information about two masked, armed men who held up clerks at Kay Jewelers, Washington Crown Center mall, on Wednesday, stealing between $300,000 and $325,000 worth of jewelry.

Two Black men entered the store in North Franklin Township about 6:25 p.m. They went to different display cases, each handled by a sales associate, according to state police, who reported the following scenario.

Each robber pulled up his shirt, revealing black handguns, and gave the salespersons pillowcases, demanding jewelry from the displays.

Within two to three minutes, the men fled the mall in an unknown direction.

One robber was in his 40s and weighed about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

An accomplice in his 20s weighed about 165 pounds, possibly wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

State police asked anyone who may have information about the crime to contact Trooper W. Dowlin in Washington County at 724-223-5200 or 724-223-5228.

