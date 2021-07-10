Heavy rain Thursday sent three feet of water into the basement of the Monongahela Fire Department in a problem that has been ongoing.
Water also reached a conference room in the neighboring police station, said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, who went to the property Friday to examine the damage.
Bartolotta, R-Carroll, said the flooding has been occurring for the past eight years at the building that also houses City Hall at 449 W. Main St.
“It’s never been like it was yesterday,” she said.
She said it’s believed that a collapsed terracotta sewer under a nearby Norfolk Southern rail line is causing the flooding.
The railroad’s media relations said it was sending someone to Monongahela Friday afternoon to investigate the problem.
“If it is railroad-related, we will address (it) immediately,” said Jeff DeGraff, the railroad’s media relations manager.
The fire department posted a plea for help about the flooding on social media.
“Something needs done to fix this and soon,” it stated in the post.
Bartolotta said the water damaged walls, flags, trophies and equipment in the building.