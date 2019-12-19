MONONGAHELA – A hearing was postponed Wednesday for a Donora woman accused of neglecting one of the more than 200 animals, mostly cats, that she sheltered in three buildings.
District Judge Mark Wilson continued the preliminary hearing for a month for Christie Dee Harr, 41, because she appeared in his Monongahela courtroom without an attorney.
Harr was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in late October over allegations she denied veterinary care a year ago to an underweight cat with leukemia, court records show.
The charges were filed Oct. 30 while the Humane Society of the United States seized her cats and a dozen chickens from her home in the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church rectory, as well as the old church at 320 Second St. and another building in nearby Monessen.
The Washington Area Humane Society in Eighty Four said additional charges against Harr were pending.
She is free on $5,000 unsecured bond. Wilson continued her hearing until 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15, online court records show.