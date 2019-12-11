A preliminary hearing for Washington County Clerk of Courts Frank Scandale on theft of more than $96,000 from the row office and related charges has been postponed.
The hearing before District Judge Robert Redlinger was originally scheduled to have taken place this morning, but it was moved to the first full week of January.
The state police Organized Crime Task Force filed nine counts against Scandale, 52, of Canonsburg, about two weeks after the November election, which Scandale lost in a bid for a second, four-year term.
He is accused of voiding cash payments on six separate cases and stealing the money since 2018, police stated in the affidavit. In another case, a money order was used to make a payment and it was never cashed.
Scandale is also charged with failure to make required disposition of funds received and misapplication of entrusted property.
In mid-July, Washington County Controller Michael Namie informed county commissioners an audit revealed money missing from the clerk of courts office, which handles payments in criminal cases and for various miscellaneous matters.
The commissioners turned Namie’s findings over to state police.
Chicago-based Baker Tilly Virchow Krause conducted a forensic investigation into the money, which was never deposited, from Scandale’s office and determined the missing funds were consistent with the findings of Namie’s audit.
Scandale remains free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Scandale lost the election Nov. 5 to former Washington mayor Brenda Davis, who, along with other newly-elected and re-elected county officials, are to take their oaths of office Jan. 5.