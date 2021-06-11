Washington County is teaming up with an Erie County-based research and consulting firm to conduct an online survey to learn more about the health and wellness of the area’s veterans.
The research from Parker Philips Inc. will be used as a baseline to learn what the mental and physical health needs are for local veterans so the county can better serve and meet their needs. The 10-minute survey asks questions about veterans’ physical and mental health, and former military service members are accessing VA services.
In the coming weeks, the Washington County staff will be distributing the survey at local events and 211 will be sending out a text notification to county residents. They are asking for veterans to complete the survey by July 31, and in exchange for their time, each person will be entered to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards. Winners will be announced Aug. 5. All responses will be kept confidential.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington County has the 17th highest veterans’ population in the state with 16,702 veterans. With such a large veterans population, the county wants to get the pulse of this demographic in the community to discover their needs and provide beneficial services to them.