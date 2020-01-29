No one was seriously injured in a head-on crash that shut down Route 40 between Buckingham Road and Beatty Lane Tuesday morning, according to state police.
An eastbound tractor-trailer was disabled on a curve in the road about 10 a.m., police said. A pickup truck tried to go around the stopped vehicle but crashed head-on with a westbound car. Police said no one was transported to hospitals.
Both lanes of Route 40 were closed for about an hour. Firefighters from Richeyville, Bentleyville and Cokeburg assisted at the scene.