Paramedics were treated at a local hospital early Wednesday morning after coming into contact with an unknown substance at a home in Roscoe.
The paramedics were responding to a medical call at about 2:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue, according to a 911 supervisor.
The paramedics were taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital for examination and subsequently released.
A hazardous materials team was sent to investigate the substance and found there was no danger to the residents, the 911 supervisor said.