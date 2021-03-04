A group of Canon-McMillan high schoolers took advantage of the springlike weather on the basketball courts in North Strabane Township park Wednesday afternoon. On the court next to theirs, the township’s public works department worked to fill cracks and repair the asphalt.
Having a ball
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
