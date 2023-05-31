A pair of cooling towers at Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station in Monongahela Township will be demolished next week.
It will be the second of three planned demolitions at the now-defunct Greene County facility, which is owned by FirstEnergy Corp.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A pair of cooling towers at Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station in Monongahela Township will be demolished next week.
It will be the second of three planned demolitions at the now-defunct Greene County facility, which is owned by FirstEnergy Corp.
The hyperbolic cooling towers stand at 500 feet and 550 feet tall. They will be taken down by near-simultaneous blasts at 11 a.m. June 8, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Todd Meyers. Meyers said the blasts will be separated by a fraction of a second.
At the same time, there will be a blast to fracture concrete structures within the boiler house. According to Meyers, that blast is intended to weaken supports to make removal of the structure easier when it is demolished later this year.
In March, Michigan-based contractor North American Dismantling Corp. (NADC) razed three smokestacks at the site. The demolition was originally planned to take place in September, but plans were delayed after an NADC employee fell and later died of his injuries.
Cody James Hatt, 29, of Carrollton, Mich., died at the Hatfield plant on Sept. 28. According to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), Hatt was torch-cutting a power plant vent for removal when he left the catwalk and got on top of the ventilation system.
According to OSHA’s report, the vent collapsed and Hatt fell approximately 25 feet. OSHA issued three citations against NADC on March 24 related to preparatory operations, a failure to have fall protection and the removal of steel construction, according to OSHA’s website.
NADC is being fined $31,250 in connection with the citations. As of April 14, NADC was contesting the claims according to OSHA’s website.
The demolition on June 8 will occur rain or shine. State police will stop traffic several times along Route 21 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:10 a.m.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.