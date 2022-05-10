Cornerstone Community Care Mobile Health Unit will provide a variety of medical services at Harmony Life Center, 47 N. Main St., Washington, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The mobile health unit will offer several health services, including physicals, pregnancy testing, STI testing, HIV testing, and flu and strep testing; COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and boosters; birth control; breast and cervical cancer screening; and mammogram referrals. Services are private and confidential. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, call 724-705-3195.