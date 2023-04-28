A Hanover Township woman is accused of using her hair salon to operate a prostitution business.
State police charged Amy Zlobin, 51, Monday with a misdemeanor of promoting prostitution.
According to the criminal complaint, Hanover Township police received multiple complaints about potential prostitution at Embellish Hair Cuts, located at 1100 Steubenville Pike.
Police said there were two dozen posts on an online message board for connecting with escorts that appeared to reference Zlobin. According to the complaint, some of these posts included the name “Amy” with a physical description matching Zlobin, and also used shorthand to refer to different sexual activities.
A phone number listed in some of the posts is the same number for Embellish Hair Cuts, police said.
Court records indicate that a state trooper arranged an “appointment” with Zlobin and met her at the hair salon shortly before 2 a.m. April 19. According to the complaint, Zlobin accepted money and was then taken into custody for prostitution.
Police also took possession of a planner belonging to Zlobin, which contained several appointments and phone numbers.
Online court records list Pittsburgh attorney David Shrager as representing Zlobin.
“I have just been recently retained, and we have just begun our investigation,” Shrager said when reached by phone Thursday. “I know my client is anxiously awaiting to have her day in court, and have her side be heard.”
Zlobin is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 22.
