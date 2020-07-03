A Hanover Township is in custody on charges he shot and killed his father Friday during an argument at their home over a missing vape pen, court records stated.
State police arrested Joseph Robert Warrick Jr., 22, at his apartment at 20 Hanover Acres Drive not long after his father was found dead near their garage about 3:50 p.m, charging documents indicated.
District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Warrick Jr. to Washington County jail without bond on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in the death of Joseph Robert Warrick Sr.
Warrick Sr., 46, was found in a kneeling position with his head face-down on the ground. He had been shot twice, once on the left side of his back and once to the left front of his chest, police stated in the affidavit.
Warrick Jr. walked out the front door and was taken into custody, while saying, "Is he alive? I didn't mean to shoot him. Is he alive?" police said.
There was a strong odor of marijuana throughout the house. The gun was found on the kitchen table, police said.
Warrick Jr. claimed his father accused him of taking or giving away his vape pen before threatening to beat him. He said he also feared his father was going to tackle him. He also admitted to firing one round into the ground, charging documents allege.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said the elder Warrick was pronounced dead at 6:01 p.m. The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation, Warco said.
