A Hanover Township man was arraigned Wednesday on a general charge of homicide in the shooting death last week of his father.
District Judge Gary Havelka returned the suspect, Joseph Robert Warrick Jr., 22, to Washington County jail without bond.
Warrick was arrested by state police and initially jailed in the Friday death of Joseph Robert Warrick Sr., 46, on aggravated assault and related charges.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco ruled the death a homicide Monday and said the father died from a single wound to his chest fired from a .38-caliber revolver, police stated in charging documents.
Police said the father was arguing with his son that afternoon about a vape pen battery while his son was smoking marijuana wax in their garage at 20 Hanover Acres Drive.
The father then called his son outside to settle their dispute “like men,” police stated in the affidavit. He also told his son to “watch his mouth” and that he was acting tough with his gun, police claim in court records.
Police accuse Warrick Jr. of stepping back, unholstering his gun and firing it without warning or aiming it, the record indicates.
The gun was found on the kitchen table.