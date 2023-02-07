gunny2

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

In this file photo from December, retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper and U.S. military veteran Tim Motte discusses plans for Gunny’s Ridge Veteran and First Responder Outpost, a not-for-profit that aims to help veterans and first responders with PTSD.

 Karen Mansfield

The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors has denied a conditional use request by a not-for-profit organization seeking to open a center for veterans and first responders on property that lies within a rural preservation district.

Supervisors voted unanimously 3-0 at the Jan. 19 regular meeting to deny a conditional use application for tourism submitted by Hanover Township resident Timothy E. Motte.

