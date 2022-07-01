A Hanover Township man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and will serve four to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his father.
Joseph Robert Warrick Jr., 24, entered the plea before Judge Valarie Costanzo Wednesday afternoon. Costanzo ordered him to serve his term in a state correctional facility.
Additional charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment were dismissed.
Warrick Jr. shot and killed his father, who shared his name, in their home on July 3, 2020, following an argument over a missing vape pen.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said the family was involved in the plea agreement, and that he believes it is a fair outcome, “based on the facts and circumstances.”
The day of the shooting, Joseph Robert Warrick Sr., 46, asked his son to smoke marijuana with him. When he could not find a vape pen, he accused Warrick Jr. of stealing or giving it away. A witness at the preliminary hearing described the argument as “really heated.”
The confrontation eventually became physical in the home’s garage and ended with Warrick Jr. shooting his father. Warrick Sr. was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.
At the preliminary hearing, Hanover Township Police Pfficer Renee Maddex testified that Warrick Jr. asked, “Is he alive? I didn’t mean to shoot him. Is he alive?” and that he seemed to be holding back tears.