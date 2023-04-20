Charleroi Presbyterian Church is bringing back its ham dinner, a tradition that dates back to 1925.
The event is scheduled for 3 to 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the church at the corner of Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Dinners cost $15 and include ham, potatoes, applesauce, corn, coleslaw and dessert. A basket raffle also will be held.
A take-out only event, dinners can be picked up in the church’s fellowship hall at the entrance on Washington Avenue. Parking is available on the street or in the church parking lot on Fifth Street.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, in advance from any church member, calling the church at 724-483-5861, or by contacting Ruthann Fordanish at 724-217-2240 or Judy Forsythe at 724-554-0090.
