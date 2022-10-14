Parents are invited to bring their young ghosts and goblins to a pair of Halloween walks on the Panhandle Trail this week.
The first will take place today at 7 p.m., beginning at the McDonald Trail Station at 161 South McDonald St., McDonald.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Parents are invited to bring their young ghosts and goblins to a pair of Halloween walks on the Panhandle Trail this week.
The first will take place today at 7 p.m., beginning at the McDonald Trail Station at 161 South McDonald St., McDonald.
On Saturday, there will be another walk on the trail beginning at Burgettstown Trailhead, 1802 Main St., Burgettstown.
Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Treats will be provided to those 11 and younger.
There is no fee, but registration is required, as space is limited. Those interested can register by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation at 724-228-6867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.