Charleroi police and Washington County detectives removed drugs, firearms, and more than $40,000 cash from a home while serving an arrest warrant Friday.
Police arrested John Bernard Beebe III, 47, of 262 Twin Bridge Road, Fallowfield Township, on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
District Attorney Jason Walsh announced the arrest at Beebe’s home in a press release Monday morning.
According to the release, two Charleroi men were also arrested on outstanding warrants for felony drug charges.
Washington County detectives filed drug delivery charges against father and son, Donald Alan Franks, 53, and Jobe Franks, 26, on Feb. 7.
Charleroi police filed another set of drug charges against Donald Franks on Dec. 3, as well as a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension on Jan. 4.
District Judge Kelly Stewart sent both Franks to the Washington County jail and denied bond, citing the numerous felonies each man faces.
According to court records, police were led to Beebe’s home after a pair of packages arrived for him at Marsh Tire Services in Charleroi, where Beebe works, on Friday.
The owner turned the packages over to the police. Inside was one kilogram of caffeine powder, 250 grams of sweetener, and 26,000 stamp bags.
Washington County Detective David Kimball said in the criminal complaint that caffeine powder and sweetener are often mixed with narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl.
All three men were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
At Beebe’s home police found suspected fentanyl and heroin in addition to firearms.
Additional charges are expected to be filed.
Stewart sent Beebe to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond. Beebe, and Donald and Jobe Franks are due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. March 31.