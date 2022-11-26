The Martha Washington Quilters Guild recently sewed quits for those at the Washington City Mission’s shelters for single women and women with children.
Quilters made 18 quilts for women, and 19 quilts for women with children.
“The women who come to our shelter are coming out of some really difficult situations,” mission Chief Development Officer Dr. Sally Mounts told the quilters. “These beautiful quilts that you’ve made for them will let the women know that they are loved and cared for.”
