To address its growing student population, Trinity Area School District is considering the construction of an intermediate school on the Trinity Middle School campus.
The district also is planning to undertake renovations at the middle school, which was built in 1972.
Nearly a half-dozen new housing developments that are slated to be built within the school district’s boundaries are projected to add about 1,400 units within the next three to five years, Superintendent Dr. James Lucas said.
Additionally, three of the district’s four elementary school buildings are nearing or are at capacity.
The intermediate school building would house fourth- and fifth-graders, while the elementary schools – Trinity North, South, East and West – would be reconfigured to include students in kindergarten through third grade.
“We find tremendous value in neighborhood schools, so (the elementary schools) will remain,” said Lucas, noting there is little room for renovation or expansion at the buildings. “But we are running out of room at the elementary schools, and with the new housing developments under construction in the district, we’re going to meet the challenge of educating the students who come here as new families move into the district.”
The school district has hired Dr. Shelby Stewman, a retired professor of demography and sociology from Carnegie Mellon University, to analyze census data and other statistics in order to develop a comprehensive picture of enrollment trends.
The school board has approved preliminary site work and engineering studies to determine if the intermediate school can be constructed at the middle school site.
No cost estimates for the intermediate school construction or middle school renovations have been determined.
The school district encompasses Amwell, Canton, North Franklin, and South Strabane townships.
One of the approved housing plans in North Franklin Township is a 600-unit plan.
“We’re excited about this. It’s awesome that we’re growing, and one of the biggest decisions a family makes is what school district they want to raise their family in,” said Lucas.