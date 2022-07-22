Petition

Mike Jones/ Observer-Reporter

The results from a ballot referendum on Nov. 4, 1980, asking whether Washington County voters would like to move to an electronic voting system is shown in this hand-written ledger stored at the elections office.

Thwarted in their yearlong effort to audit the 2020 general election, a group of Washington County residents is now pushing for a ballot referendum to stop using electronic voting machines in future elections.

Register of Wills James Roman approached the county commissioners during their Wednesday morning agenda meeting and then spoke publicly in support of the initiative at Thursday’s voting meeting.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In