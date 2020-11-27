Every Yinzer in Canonsburg liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch who invaded the town this week did not.
There have been dozens of recent sightings of the fuzzy green menace in businesses all over town. Due to the spiders in his brain, termites in his smile and garlic in his soul, borough officials are advising that a 39.5-foot pole is more effective in maintaining a safe social distance from the Grinch than six feet.
The Canonsburg Christmas committee has assured residents that the Grinch won’t stop Christmas from coming.
“He’s doing his best to ruin Christmas, but the community is not going to let that happen,” said Gloria Campbell Dunkle, a member of the committee who signed on to be the Grinch’s handler and photographer.
Campbell Dunkle said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn’t host the borough’s annual Christmas festival this year, so they tried to come up with something different. Lisa Scarmazzi, who organizes the borough’s annual Christmas festival, said committee member Mark Roman suggested using the theme, “The Grinch did not steal the spirit of Christmas.”
“Even with everything going on, we still wanted to bring the spirit of Christmas to our community,” Scarmazzi said. “We couldn’t have put a better person on this.”
Campbell Dunkle, who has a background in marketing, said they wanted to use the Grinch as an opportunity to advertise the many businesses in Canonsburg.
“People have been so into it,” she said. “It’s been overwhelming. People are stopping us on the streets and doing photo shoots and asking us where he’s going to be that day. Businesses are requesting him to visit.”
Scarmazzi said their idea has truly morphed into a community-wide virtual event, with people posting on Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas Facebook page photos of them with “the mean one, Mr. Grinch.”
Cuddly as a cactus, the Grinch has posed for photos with community members across town. In a time of social distancing, the Grinch’s visit has allowed the borough to still celebrate Christmas together.
So far, the Grinch has gotten a haircut, tattoo, pizza, donuts, physical therapy session and many hugs. He’s also gotten into a bit of trouble, trying to buy up all the toilet paper in Walgreens and trying to steal some money from Washington Financial. Canonsburg police arrested him once already this week.
“People are finding this fun,” Scarmazzi said. “It’s something for everybody to get involved in, and it’s lightening up the whole situation that we’re going through now. It’s a great way to get everyone together and act as a community.”
The Grinch arrived in Canonsburg this week, but Scarmazzi suspects he’ll be sneaking around town throughout December.
“This is a great marketing tool for us to call attention to all the great businesses we have in town,” she said. “It’s spreading holiday cheer throughout the holiday. People have been thanking us for doing this, and that makes it all worth it.”
Scarmazzi said the Christmas committee has tried to keep some Christmas traditions around town, like the lights on the buildings and the decorated storefront windows.
That’s something for which B.J. Lindsay, owner of The Farmhouse Attic, is especially thankful. She typically does good business in her country, rustic decor shop the week of the annual Christmas festival.
“I was definitely worried when they canceled that,” she said. “The streets were packed on that weekend.”
There aren’t as many people out shopping this year, and those who are have been more spaced out, she said, “but that’s probably a good thing.”
The borough will also still have a Christmas Market from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with different vendors each week inside the City Mission’s Hidden Treasures store on West Pike Street.
“We’re asking people to social distance and wear masks,” Scarmazzi said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be waving to children from the Hidden Treasures storefront window on Saturdays in December, which will also have some live Christmas music performances from church choirs and local singers.