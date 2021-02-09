WAYNESBURG – Attorney and lifelong Greene County resident Jeff Grimes on Monday announced his candidacy for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
With over two decades of broad-based legal experience that includes running his own law practice, Grimes pledged to be a fair and trusted judge who will serve with integrity and work to protect Greene County families and constitutional rights.
“Now more than ever, the residents of Greene County, and our country, want judges who will interpret and apply the law and follow the Constitution,” Grimes said. “After many discussions with my family, I decided to run for judge to bring my years of extensive legal experience, and my deep roots in our county, to the bench to ensure fair and equal justice that helps protect local residents and their rights.”
With decades of civil, criminal and family law experience, Grimes said he has the background residents should demand for the courts. He has served his clients in and out of the courtroom in the areas of the law that will be heard by our next judge. Grimes’ hard work and dedication have earned him the reputation as an honest, fair and ethical attorney.
“As a local attorney, I know the people of our county want a court that is fair, respectful and ethical beyond reproach,” said Grimes. “As a husband and father, I also understand taxpayers want our court to run in an effective and time-efficient manner. As judge, I am committed to providing fair justice that is always mindful of your valuable time and your hard-earned dollars.”
This is the second time Grimes has run for the position. He won the Republican nomination in the 2015 primary, but then narrowly lost the general election to Democrat Lou Dayich, who recently was elevated to president judge following the resignation of Farley Toothman from the bench. Toothman’s departure last month opened a vacancy for judge.
Grimes, 46, was born and raised in Greene County, graduated from West Greene High School and California University of Pennsylvania, and earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1998. He currently runs his own law practice, Grimes Law Office, in Waynesburg, where he now focuses on protecting the rights of property owners and farmers in real estate, coal, oil and gas matters, but remains a general practitioner in nearly all areas of the law.
His father, H. Terry Grimes, previously served as Greene County judge until his retirement in 2009.
Jeff Grimes is a member and past president of the Greene County Bar Association. He and his wife, Kim, are raising their two children, Jackson and Joel, on the family farm in Holbrook. They are members of Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Holbrook. Jeff Grimes is a member of the National Rifle Association, and volunteers his time coaching youth sports.