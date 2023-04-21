Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be doing spring flushing of hydrants in the Greensboro area starting Monday, April 24, until all hydrants in the Greensboro area have been flushed. Customers may experience a temporary drop in pressure, loss of pressure, or discolored water.

