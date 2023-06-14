Washington Park just got a little greener after 200 native trees were planted through a partnership between the First Energy Green Team, WashPa Outdoors and the Rotary Club of Washington. First Energy provided the trees, materials, and guidance to the volunteers, including many of their own employees. Fifteen people from the organizations took part. Nonprofits interested in partnering on similar programs may contact Jessica at the Green Team at jshaffer@firstenergycorp.com. The groups are planning more tree plantings in the future and welcome involvement from WashPa Outdoors at washpaoutdoors.wixsite.com or the Rotary Club of Washington at rotarywashpa.org.
