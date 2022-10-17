The Greene County Tribute to Heroes exhibit came to a close on Sunday, ending a five-day event that honored military members and first responders who lost their lives and recognized those who are currently serving.
The closing ceremony was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, where visitors throughout the week toured the Cost of Freedom Tribute by American Veterans Traveling Tribute, which included an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and exhibits from World War I to present day.
The Cost of Freedom Tribute also featured the Tunnel to Tower Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, where visitors were able to hear audio recordings of first responder radio transmissions and see artifacts, including pieces of World Trade Center steel and items recovered from the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.
Four members of the New York City Fire Department, which lost 343 of its members on 9/11, provided first-hand accounts of the day.
The Greene County tribute honored veterans, active duty military, and first responders, including police officers and firefighters.
JoAnne Marshall, director of the Greene County Promotion Tourism Agency and co-chair of the event, expressed her gratitude for all veterans and first responders, and thanked the efforts of the Greene County Tribute to Heroes committee and the community for bringing the tribute to Waynesburg.
“It was a perfect week, and we had the opportunity to honor all of our local and national and international heroes,” said Marshall. “It was so meaningful.”
Marshall said the event also was the culmination of the efforts of Vietnam veteran Rick Black, who died in 2021, and had long wanted to bring the exhibit to Greene County.
During Sunday’s closing ceremony, members of the Greene County Honor Guard retrieved colors and Donnie Martin, a member of VFW Post 2793 of Waynesburg and a Vietnam War veteran, offered a prayer.
Following a three-rifle volley salute by the honor guard, bag piper Brad Wilson played Taps.
During the closing ceremony, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kalee Barnhart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, thanked “all those who have served and all those who have lost their lives to serve this country.”
Barnhart spoke of the impact 9/11 had on her as an 8-year-old child and the courage of first responders.
“That day, PSP, along with other countless agencies, responded to a terrorist attack that changed emergency services forever. Whether it was the FDNY responding to the World Trade Center or the Pennsylvania State Police responding to a field in Shanksville, all agencies responded simultaneously to emergency calls that day with a common goal and were willing to risk their lives to save others,” she said. “I want to thank all of the past, current and future heroes for their service.”
