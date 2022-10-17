The Greene County Tribute to Heroes exhibit came to a close on Sunday, ending a five-day event that honored military members and first responders who lost their lives and recognized those who are currently serving.

The closing ceremony was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, where visitors throughout the week toured the Cost of Freedom Tribute by American Veterans Traveling Tribute, which included an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and exhibits from World War I to present day.

