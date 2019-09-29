A school nurse in Bethlehem-Center School District was formally arraigned Thursday on a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
The case of Debra A. Venick, 48, of Rices Landing, Greene County, was assigned to Washington County Judge Gary Gilman.
A misdemeanor count of endangerment was the only charge held for court at a preliminary hearing in August before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who dismissed Venick’s felony charges of conspiracy to kidnap a minor and inflict bodily injury, interference with custody of children, and unlawful restraint. Thompson also dismissed one misdemeanor count of endangerment and a summary harassment charge that had been filed against her.
Venick’s attorney, Christopher L. Blackwell, said he intends to file a writ of habeas corpus asking Gilman to dismiss the remaining charge, which he said grew out of a custody matter between the mother of two girls, ages 5 and 7, and the biological father of one of the children.
Bentleyville police were called July 26 after the children left Richardson Park.
Venick remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond. Blackwell said he believes Venick is on leave from her position, but Beth-Center administrators did not return phone calls or an emailed request on Thursday or Friday.