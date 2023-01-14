Incoming Gov. Josh Shapiro announced several Cabinet appointments on social media Friday, including a Greene County native to lead the state’s Department of Corrections.
Pending Senate confirmation, Laurel Harry will serve as the state’s Secretary of Corrections, and will be the first woman to do so. Shapiro also announced other picks for top public safety positions, including Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler for adjutant general; Tom Cook for fire commissioner, and Col. Christopher Paris for state police commissioner.
Originally from Waynesburg, Harry earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling from West Virginia University, according to a press release from Shapiro’s office. In 2019, she earned a doctorate in criminal justice from California University of Pennsylvania, now PennWest California.
“Pennsylvanians deserve to both be safe and feel safe in their communities, and these experienced leaders will help us address critical shortages among frontline workers and ensure our police officers, firefighters, service members, and veterans have the support they deserve,” Shapiro said in the release. “Working together, we will ensure the commonwealth is prepared to respond to emergencies and continue the work to protect Pennsylvanians and make our communities safer.”
According to the press release, Harry began her 24-year career with the Department of Corrections in 1999 as a drug and alcohol treatment specialist at SCI-Waynesburg, which has since closed.
Since then she has worked at several other facilities, including SCI Greene, Fayette, Greensburg and Graterford. In 2012 she became the superintendent at SCI Camp Hill. Most recently she has been serving as the acting western region deputy secretary for the Department of Corrections.
“I am proud to serve in Governor-elect Shapiro’s Cabinet, and I look forward to working with him to enhance public safety across the commonwealth,” said Laurel Harry in the release. “With over two decades of commonwealth experience in the Department of Corrections – from managing staff and inmates to overseeing drug and alcohol treatment programs – I know we can address the root causes of crime in Pennsylvania while making our communities safer.
“As secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, I will lead the administration’s efforts to reduce criminal behavior by providing individualized treatment and education to inmates, supporting all Department of Corrections staff, and ensuring those who have served their time can successfully reintegrate into our communities.”
Shapiro will be inaugurated as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday. Cabinet picks require a simple majority in the state Senate to be confirmed.
