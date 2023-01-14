Incoming Gov. Josh Shapiro announced several Cabinet appointments on social media Friday, including a Greene County native to lead the state’s Department of Corrections.

Pending Senate confirmation, Laurel Harry will serve as the state’s Secretary of Corrections, and will be the first woman to do so. Shapiro also announced other picks for top public safety positions, including Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler for adjutant general; Tom Cook for fire commissioner, and Col. Christopher Paris for state police commissioner.

