Master Gardener applications being accepting

The next training for becoming a Penn State Extension Master Gardener in Greene County will be in the fall.

The program is accepting applications for residents to enroll in the basic training classes. The program consists of training designed to provide participants with the information and skills necessary to share their knowledge with others. Volunteers will use this science-based knowledge to teach the community about growing vegetables, attracting pollinators, educating the publics, keeping plants healthy and more. This is not a garden club; it is a 40-week course taught by Penn State educators.

