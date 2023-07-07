A 53-year-old Greene County man was found dead in his vehicle Thursday on Interstate 79 in Amwell Township.
At around 8 p.m., police, fire and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene after a motorist reported an unresponsive man inside a vehicle that was stopped against a guide rail on the shoulder of the highway.
