State police charged a Greene County man Monday with multiple felonies after he was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years.
Philip Carlton Rogers, 33, of Franklin Township, faces charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors. Court records indicate the allegations date back to September 2015, when the alleged victim was 6 years old.
The alleged abuse was first reported to police in March, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators interviewed the juvenile the following month.
According to the complaint, Rogers told the child not to tell anyone, as he would “get into a lot of trouble” if people knew.
Rogers was arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Glenn Bates, who released him on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 10.
