State police arrested a Greene County man over the weekend after he fired multiple shots at two people.
Michael A. Stitchick, 53, of 1447 Main St., Jefferson, faces two charges of attempted homicide, as well as charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment.
Police were called to Stitchick’s residence at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was preceded by an argument between Stitchick and Marko Demaske.
The criminal complaint states that Stitchick went into a bedroom and returned with a firearm, pointing it at Demaske and another unidentified person.
Stitchick fired the gun as they attempted to exit the home, according to police. Once outside, he allegedly fired three more times.
No injuries were reported.
District Judge David Balint sent Stitchick to the Greene County Prison without bond. Stitchick is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. April 27.