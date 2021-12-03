Greene County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Connected initiative, are asking community members to participate in an in-person conversation to provide information about their current internet access and experience.
SWPA Connected is a regional consortium that includes the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, Carnegie Mellon University, Allies for Children, and a diverse group of regional partners to develop an equitable Connectivity Improvement Plan to provide affordable, reliable broadband internet access across the region.
The meeting will be held Monday at the 4-H Building in the Greene County Fairgrounds. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. followed by conversation from 5:30 to 7.
RSVP at 724-624-8310. Child care will be made available upon request.
To learn more about the SWPA Connected initiative, visit www.spcregion.org/connected/.