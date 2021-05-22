Greene and Fayette counties each were awarded $500,000 grants to rehabilitate affordable housing for low-income residents, state Rep. Pam Snyder announced Friday.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, said the grants are part of a package of more than $7 million forprojects in 13 counties under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. The program, administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, provides federal funding to help municipalities and local governments preserve and expand affordable housing for low-income residents.
Greene will use the funds to rehabilitate 11 owner-occupied homes, while Fayette will rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied dwellings.