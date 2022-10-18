Stop the bleed

For the Observer-Reporter

This photo shows a 2019 “Stop the Bleed” event in Fayette County. Officials in neighboring Greene County are at odds over who should get similar kits that were distributed there.

The Greene County district attorney’s office seized 18 “stop the bleed” kits meant for paramedics while treating trauma wounds, prompting backlash from county officials who said they had no right to be removed from their custody.

Chief Detective Zachary Sams filed a search warrant Sept. 8 accusing county officials of misappropriating the equipment because the trauma kits were not given to police officers and firefighters, although four of the units had been given to the local ambulance service.

