The Greene County Board of Commissioners and department of planning and development remind residents they can recycle their electronics Wednesday.
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg.
Freon appliances such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and water coolers will require a $25 fee to recycle. Fluorescent lightbulbs are $2 each. Televisions with broken screens may also be subject to a fee.
Most other electronics are free, including, cellphones, cameras, computers and printers.
For more information, contact planning and development at 724-852-5300.