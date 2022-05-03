The Greene County Board of Commissioners and department of planning and development remind residents they can recycle their electronics Wednesday.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg.

Freon appliances such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and water coolers will require a $25 fee to recycle. Fluorescent lightbulbs are $2 each. Televisions with broken screens may also be subject to a fee.

Most other electronics are free, including, cellphones, cameras, computers and printers.

For more information, contact planning and development at 724-852-5300.

