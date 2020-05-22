The Greene County elections office announced Thursday a number of temporary changes regarding voting precincts for the June 2 primary.
Tina Kiger, elections office director, said during an election board meeting Thursday that due to COVID-19 restrictions, nine of the county’s 42 voting precincts had to temporarily change for the primary to keep in compliance with current guidelines set by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
The nine precincts affected are:
- Carmichaels Borough will move from the borough building to the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall;
- Cumberland 4 will move from St. Hugh Church to the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall;
- Franklin-East will move from Franklin Township building to Greene County Fairgrounds;
- Franklin-South will move from East Franklin Grange to Greene County Fairgrounds;
- Jefferson Township 2 will move from Clarksville First Baptist Church in Pitt Gas to Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School’s gymnasium;
- Jefferson Township 3 will move from the township building to Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department;
- Jefferson Township 4 will move from Hirosky’s garage to Jefferson-Morgan Elementary School’s gymnasium;
- Waynesburg Borough 2 will move from the borough Building to Waynesburg University’s old gymnasium;
- Waynesburg Borough 3 will move from Central Greene School District’s warehouse to Waynesburg University’s old gymnasium.
Kiger also announced the elections office is “desperately” seeking registered Greene County voters to serve as poll workers for the primary.
The rate of pay begins at $115 for June 2 beginning at 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Poll workers will be paid an additional $15 for attending a two-hour training for Election Day.
The deadline to apply is May 26. Anyone interested in serving is asked to call the county elections office at 724-852-5230.
Kiger said the voting precinct rental fees have temporarily increased from $50 to $100 due to COVID-19 issues, and the increases are being covered by a state grant. Voting precincts will comply with all Centers for Disease Control and state regulations and restrictions, she added.
Kiger also said the canvass for absentee and mail-in ballots will be held June 3 and will begin at 8 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the county office building. The board also approved the appointment of six people, two per commissioner, to serve on the absentee/mail-in ballots canvass assistant board at a rate of $115 per day, which will be covered by a state grant.
Kiger added that the last day for registered voters to apply for absentee/mail-in ballots is May 26, and the last day for the ballots to be returned to the election office is June 2 at 8 p.m.