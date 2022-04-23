Two political organizations will be sending unsolicited mailings to Pennsylvania residents, the Greene County Board of Elections announced Friday.
According to the board of elections, the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) are sending voter registration applications and/or mail ballot applications.
Greene County Board of Elections emphasized that it has no affiliation and does not endorse the mailings.
Anyone who receives a mailing from VPC or CVI can unsubscribe from their mailing list by emailing a code near the bottom of the letter to unsubscribe@voterparticipating.org or unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org.