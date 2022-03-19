Greene County director of elections Kelli Haines has resigned from the role, less than two months after Greene County Commissioners selected her for the position.
On Thursday, commissioners voted unanimously to hire Tammi Watson to fill the vacancy.
Commissioner Mike Belding said Haines notified county leaders of her decision to leave the job to accept a position in the private sector.
Her departure comes as the county prepares for the May primary.
“Kelli resigned for a better offer outside of county government. It’s challenging to retain employees in government,” said Belding. “We’re approaching the election season, but we’re OK. We have embedded experience in running elections, and we will move people temporarily around where we have to. I don’t have any concerns about opportunities to have a good election.”
Haines had served for more than a year in the election office before she was promoted to director of elections and assistant chief clerk, starting Jan. 24.
The salary board hired Watson at a salary of $34,043.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved funding recommendations for the Local Share Account (LSA) program.
The program, for the first time, will offer grants for economic and community projects for municipalities that do not have a casino in their jurisdiction, noted Commissioner Betsy McClure.
The county will seek approximately $653,000 for funding for the $5.2 million Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area project, which will encompass softball fields and a concession stand, walking fields, kayak and canoe launch sites, an amphitheater, and a BMX track on its 415 acres.
The county also will apply for a $1.4 million LSA grant to install runway and taxiway lighting so that aircraft can fly at night and during inclement weather.