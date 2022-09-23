A Cumberland Township man who was picked up by police last month on suspicion of DUI is accused of attempting to burn down his own home shortly after he was released.
Cumberland Township police on Tuesday filed felony charges of driving under the influence and causing catastrophe against Daniel Joseph Ammons, 35. He is also charged with misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Police were first called to the area of Parkview Knoll shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 17 for reports of a truck driving at high speeds. According to the complaint, the driver, who police later determined to be Ammons, was fighting with a group of people.
According to court records, witnesses tried to block Ammons’ vehicle to keep him at the scene until police arrived. Ammons hit another vehicle while driving from the scene. Multiple witnesses told police that Ammons almost ran them over.
Police traced the car to Ammons’ residence at 230 Glade Run Road. Police said Ammons smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw after Ammons refused.
According to court records, police drove Ammons home. Just before midnight, minutes after police left, Ammons’ mother-in-law, who police did not identify, reported that he was trying to burn down the house, the complaint states.
Ammons and his mother-in-law were the only two home at the time. According to court records, Ammons poured gasoline throughout the house. Police were unsuccessful in contacting Ammons or getting him to come outside.
Ammons was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Glenn Bates, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $25,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
