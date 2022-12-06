East Dunkard Water Authority

The East Dunkard Water Authority is under investigation over the previous board’s management of the troubled water supplier that serves the southeastern part of Greene County.

Greene County District Attorney David Russo confirmed Monday that he launched an investigation into the authority after receiving “numerous complaints” from residents about poor water quality that led to multiple boil water advisories earlier this year.

