A former Graysville woman who was driving drunk when her passenger died while he was “car surfing” on the roof of her moving vehicle in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to lesser charges, but will still serve some jail time.

Kersten Zoe Kisner, 22, pleaded guilty in Greene County Court before President Judge Lou Dayich to charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of Ryan Lohr.

