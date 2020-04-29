Multiple communities in Greene County will receive tens of thousands of dollars as part of the federal coronavirus relief package.
Cumberland Township will receive $67,206; Franklin Township, $68,912, and Waynesburg, $60,849, according to a press release issued by the office of state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, last week.
Greene County itself is due to get $159,506.
The money comes courtesy of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by both houses of Congress and signed by President Donald Trump at the end of March.
According to Snyder’s office, the money is supplemental funds for Community Development Block Grant-eligible communities, which is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money is meant for community development and affordable housing.
“COVID-19 hit everyone hard, including a number of communities in our district,” Snyder said in the release. “This funding comes during a time when critical resources are limited, but today’s announcement will ensure our communities are able to secure these much-needed resources and, most importantly, help safeguard the health and well-being of our residents.”
When reached for comment, officials at the municipalities slated to receive the money were unaware of the development, and could not speak to how they intend to put the money to use.
Commissioner Mike Belding said they were notified of the funding Monday.
“We don’t have a firm plan right now as how to allocate the money,” Belding said.