Greene County is planning on significantly increasing broadband availability and capability in the county by the end of the year.
Between $1 million and $1.6 million is going to be invested in the effort. It follows a feasibility study and the availability of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Expanding broadband has long been viewed as a way to give an economic shot of adrenaline to Greene and other largely-rural areas in Pennsylvania and across the country.
Greene County Commissioner Betsy McClure said in a news release, “Just like water, electricity and sewer services, we view internet access, speed and reliability of service an infrastructure requirement. It is required not only to serve our current residents and businesses, but also to provide opportunities for future growth and economic development in Greene County.”
The project is set to be completed by Dec. 30. Greene’s commissioners are considering installing or upgrading services in and around Waynesburg, along with the communities of Brave, Rogersville and Graysville. The broadband upgrade will affect about 35% of the county.
Greene has also applied for $5 million in additional funding for broadband improvements through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. A grant program administered by the state, it is designed to aid communities with a variety of projects, including economic improvements.
McClure’s fellow commissioner, Mike Belding, said the coronavirus and the increase in virtual learning and the use of telemedicine have underlined the need for broadband upgrades. He said it will “go a long way toward pulling Greene County into a future where internet availability and reliability is competitive with that of our neighboring counties.”