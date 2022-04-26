The Greene County Sheriff’s Department recently started an Advanced Life Support (ALS) quick response squad, the first of its kind for law enforcement in Pennsylvania.
Chief Deputy Zackery Howard led the effort. Howard, who has been a paramedic since 2009 and works part time with EMS Southwest, saw a need to fill gaps in Greene’s emergency response services.
“Last year I just realized the need. EMS was just overburdened. There’s a very high call volume in our area,” Howard said.
Greene County’s rural nature also means long response times, a concern Sheriff Marcus Simms said they have heard from residents.
“It kind of started with the commissioners’ town hall meetings and comments about EMS,” Simms said.
Simms was supportive of Howard’s idea, but was concerned about the cost.
“I reached out to different local businesses. Without their support, we could have never made this happen,” Simms said.
CNX Foundation and EQT donated a combined $46,000 for the necessary equipment, such as a machine that administers CPR for a longer period than a human can and a cardiac monitor. Both EMS Southwest and Washington Health System Greene provided medical equipment.
With the tools in place, Howard said he is able to provide potentially life-saving care while an ambulance is en route.
“If it’s on the western end of our county, I’m able to respond and provide care 15 to 20 minutes before EMS care gets there. Just a few minutes is a big deal,” Howard said.
The sheriff’s department does not have the ability to transport patients.
Even in situations in which Howard cannot make it faster than an ambulance, the sheriff’s department’s new capabilities still free up resources for EMS.
“There have been a few calls where EMS was closer than I was, and I was called as more of a supportive role. So they didn’t have to use two ambulances. They were able to use just one and myself,” Howard said.
One of those instances included the March 3 shooting at the Circle K in Carmichaels, in which three people were hospitalized. Five people, three of them juveniles, have been charged with attempted homicide.
“Being law enforcement, I’m able to help secure the scene and help give the initial care to the patients as well,” Howard said.
According to Howard, many police departments provide basic life support, but ALS is new for Pennsylvania law enforcement.
“There are not a lot of paramedics that are also cross-certified as law enforcement officers. We hope that once we get some attention with this service, that other departments will follow,” Howard said.