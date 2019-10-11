The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for September. The office:
- Processed 46 civil actions and served documents to 25 defendants related to civil actions;
- Processed one real estate sale and served papers related to five real estate sales;
- Processed six personal property actions and served documents to six defendants involving a personal property action;
- Processed 21 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to 10 protection-from-abuse orders;
- Processed 79 licenses to carry concealed weapon;
- Served 12 warrants and made 19 traffic stops;
- Transported eight state prison inmates and made 39 county inmate transports.