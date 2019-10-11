Greene sheriff releases August activity report
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for September. The office:

  • Processed 46 civil actions and served documents to 25 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Processed one real estate sale and served papers related to five real estate sales;
  • Processed six personal property actions and served documents to six defendants involving a personal property action;
  • Processed 21 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to 10 protection-from-abuse orders;
  • Processed 79 licenses to carry concealed weapon;
  • Served 12 warrants and made 19 traffic stops;
  • Transported eight state prison inmates and made 39 county inmate transports.

