The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for July:

  • The office processed 53 civil actions and served documents to 43 defendants related to civil actions.
  • It processed three real estate sales, served papers related to six real estate sales and posted four real estate notices.
  • The office processed four personal property actions and served documents to two defendants involving a personal property action.
  • It processed 17 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to 14 protection-from-abuse orders.
  • The o
  • ffice processed 85 licenses to carry concealed
  • weapons.
  • Sheriff’s deputies served eight warrants and made seven traffic stops.
  • Deputies transported three state prison inmates and made 76 county inmate transports.

