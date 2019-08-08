The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for July:
- The office processed 53 civil actions and served documents to 43 defendants related to civil actions.
- It processed three real estate sales, served papers related to six real estate sales and posted four real estate notices.
- The office processed four personal property actions and served documents to two defendants involving a personal property action.
- It processed 17 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to 14 protection-from-abuse orders.
- The o
- ffice processed 85 licenses to carry concealed
- weapons.
- Sheriff’s deputies served eight warrants and made seven traffic stops.
- Deputies transported three state prison inmates and made 76 county inmate transports.