The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for August. The office:

  • Processed 39 civil actions and served documents to 25 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Processed four real estate sales, served papers related to three real estate sales and posted four real estate notices;
  • Processed seven personal property actions and served documents to nine defendants involving a personal property action;
  • Processed 10 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders;
  • Processed 107 licenses to carry concealed weapons and one license to sell firearms;
  • Served 12 warrants and made 10 traffic stops;
  • Transported five state prison inmates and made 66 county inmate transports.

