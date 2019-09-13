The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for August. The office:
- Processed 39 civil actions and served documents to 25 defendants related to civil actions;
- Processed four real estate sales, served papers related to three real estate sales and posted four real estate notices;
- Processed seven personal property actions and served documents to nine defendants involving a personal property action;
- Processed 10 protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders;
- Processed 107 licenses to carry concealed weapons and one license to sell firearms;
- Served 12 warrants and made 10 traffic stops;
- Transported five state prison inmates and made 66 county inmate transports.