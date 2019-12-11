The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for November. The office:
- Processed 29 civil actions and served documents to 26 defendants related to civil actions;
- Processed two real estate sale and served papers related to one real estate sales;
- Processed two personal property actions and served documents to one defendants involving a personal property action;
- Processed nine protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders;
- Processed 94 licenses to carry a concealed weapon and one license to sell firearms;
- Served eight warrants and made 14 traffic stops;
- Transported 40 county inmates.