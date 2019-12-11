The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following activity report for November. The office:

  • Processed 29 civil actions and served documents to 26 defendants related to civil actions;
  • Processed two real estate sale and served papers related to one real estate sales;
  • Processed two personal property actions and served documents to one defendants involving a personal property action;
  • Processed nine protection-from-abuse actions and served papers related to five protection-from-abuse orders;
  • Processed 94 licenses to carry a concealed weapon and one license to sell firearms;
  • Served eight warrants and made 14 traffic stops;
  • Transported 40 county inmates.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription